There be Blooms

Leave a reply

The wind chill is low enough for Alaska and there is snow on the ground even though we are on the edge of the Mason Dixon Line. After walking along the Mall, we drop into the Hirschorn sculpture garden. Yellow and purple crocuses have broken through the snow at the feet of Rodin’s Burghers of Calais. They remind me of cut flowers laid in testament to the Burghers’ brave sacrifices.

A little further on, we spot a trio of blooming cherry trees, the ground over their roots still covered with snow. We are grateful for this brave show of beauty swaying gently in a north wind.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s