There be Blooms

The wind chill is low enough for Alaska and there is snow on the ground even though we are on the edge of the Mason Dixon Line. After walking along the Mall, we drop into the Hirschorn sculpture garden. Yellow and purple crocuses have broken through the snow at the feet of Rodin’s Burghers of Calais. They remind me of cut flowers laid in testament to the Burghers’ brave sacrifices.

A little further on, we spot a trio of blooming cherry trees, the ground over their roots still covered with snow. We are grateful for this brave show of beauty swaying gently in a north wind.

Advertisements