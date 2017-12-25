Christmas Day

I wonder if Aki understands Christmas. There is a present with her name on it under the tree. But it is lost in the pile of those for her other humans. She doesn’t attend church services, has never understood the Christmas story. But she enjoys Christmas dinner when the house filled with friends and the rich smells of roasting lamb.

I think she is too concrete for spiritual life. Her joy must come from smells and tastes and the feel of my hand on her curly head. Merry Christmas, anyway, little dog.

