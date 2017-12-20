Aki the Scavanger

The weather whipsaw continues to create uncertainty this winter. Yesterday we had cold, calm skies with sunshine. Last night it snowed. Now sleet falls on Aki and I as we climb up the Perseverance Trail. Soon it will rain. Then it will snow again. Tomorrow we are promised more sun.

Aki, the master scrounger, is following a trail of treats dropped by other dog walkers. She manages to down the goodies before I can intervene. If I could, I would stop her scavenging ways. But the little dog should be fine. She, like most of her kind, has a cast-iron stomach.

Advertisements