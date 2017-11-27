Mt. Vernon

Preservation is an odd thing. Using the latest technology, the US government is attempting to preserve in time the home of its first president: George Washington. Here are sheep, grazing like they did when George lived here. Here is the table he dined at, the bed he died in. Here are reproductions of the quarters he fashioned for his slaves. Here is a multi-media display to help modern visitors taste the life of a slave during the country’s infancy.

Still, I can only guess at the brutality it took to maintain this plantation during Washington’s time.

It will be good to return home tomorrow to Alaska and Aki. But, I will miss the sun and moderate temperatures.

