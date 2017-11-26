It’s Like A Museum

It is still snowing in Juneau. Aki’s humans are still in Washington D.C. I am stumbling onto slices of beauty in our capital. They are easier to find during the last hours of daylight, a time of shadow and brightness.

My trip to Giant Foods yesterday afternoon for an early edition of the Sunday paper was a little like dropping by the National Gallery to visit the Goyas. At one point I almost photographed a gutted building being remodeled, sucked in by the subtle contrast between the red and blue insulation sheets. Instead I took one of the D.C. Street Car clanking past a funeral home.

Later I read the newspaper while waiting on the roof of an apartment building for the sun to set.

