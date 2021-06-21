Montana Light

Aki and I have split up, at least for a week. She is home in Alaska, enjoying a small stretch of sunny weather. Every morning she is probably curls up on a bright section of front room carpet, feasting on invading sunshine. I’m in Montana, spending time with the relatives. It rained harm this morning, but stopped before dinner time. Now, when we are close to sunset on a spot near the Flathead Indian Reservation, the sun is producing powerful reflections of the surrounding mountains on a small lake. Two swans feasted on the lake waters then took off to look for a quiet place to spend the night.

