Grumpy Dog

Aki and I are not getting along. Maybe she overheard me speaking about today’s hike with her other human. At the time the driving roads were bare of snow. I told the other human I would drive Aki and I to a little used trail out the road. Then the snow started.

            By the time we were ready to leave, four inches of fresh snow covered the car and the road we would have to use to get the car out of town. The continuing storm brought beauty by dumping even more snow on the roads. I knew that the little dog and I would be better off walking on the Juneau streets rather than challenging the snowy roads in the car. After we left the house, the little dog pouted and poodled her way down the snowy hill to town. 

