Storm Break

Hard rain fell on the car as we left Juneau, obscuring the windshield in spite of the whipping windshield wipers. Aki and I were heading out the road to see if any migrating waterfowl were taking a break on the Eagle River grass flats. We both wore rain gear but we wouldn’t need it. The storm broke as we climbed past Tee Harbor. A weak sun managed an appearance as we parked near the flats.

We heard the resident Canada geese before we spotted them. Just beyond them swam gulls, a small raft of American widgeons, and ducks that looked a lot like Canvasbacks. There were some mallards as well, making themselves known with their sarcastic chuckles.

The incoming tide was flushing bald eagles off the flats. Several had already snatched roosting spots on driftwood logs that had come to ground in the middle of the river. Cottonwoods and willows in full fall color and moistened by a morning rain shower glistened in the new sunlight. I was surprised when a northern harrier glided near by and then flew across the river toward a copse of cottonwoods.

After Eagle River we visited the outlet falls of the Peterson Lake salt chuck. Seals poked their heads above the water to survey what kind of food was slipping down the falls. A raft of mergansers paddled between the seals, except one that struggled to climb the little rapids. When he made it to the top, he opened wide his beak, If he quacked in triumph, I couldn’t hear him over the sound of rushing water. Then he slipped back into the stream.

